Memorize This Tip For Perfect-Sized Latkes That Are Always Cooked Right

Latkes are deliciously comforting fried potato pancakes and a symbolic Hanukkah food many households make to feed a crowd of hungry guests. Like other dishes made in multiples, the size of your latkes matters. Not only do you want each latke to be roughly the same size, but they must all be the right hand-held size for successful execution. While you might be tempted to make giant latkes to match the size of your craving for their once-a-year occasion, the key to perfectly cooked latkes is to make them smaller.

What we love about latkes, other than their earthy and aromatic flavor, is their crispy outer layer and pillowy, chewy interior. As the description of potato pancake suggests, latkes are fried in half an inch of oil in a skillet and flipped halfway through. An oversized latke is harder to flip, and, more importantly, is less likely to cook evenly. A larger volume of potato requires a much longer cooking time than it'll take to crisp the edges. So, if you try to fry a large latke, you'll most likely end up burning the exterior waiting for the interior to cook. On the other hand, if you try cooking a large latke lower and slower, it'll absorb too much oil and become soggy.

By keeping latkes small, you'll align the crisping and cooking times perfectly, resulting in that beloved textural contrast. Plus, you can fit numerous small latkes in each frying batch, facilitating mass production.