Milchkaffee Vs Eiskaffee: What's The Difference Between These German Coffee Drinks?

Some coffee styles are enjoyed around the world — you can probably find cappuccinos and filter coffees practically anywhere. Since coffee is one of the world's most popular beverages, though, it's unsurprising that there are also myriad regional preparations. From Vietnam's egg coffee to Mexico's intricately brewed and spiced café de olla, there are many renditions to uncover.

In Germany, coffee culture runs deep, with the country's first cafe opening back in 1679. In addition to a morning pick-me-up, coffee in Germany is traditionally part of an afternoon ritual called kaffee und kuchen, which pairs the drink with cake. As a result, many Germany-specific coffee renditions take on a dessert-like form. One example is Pharisaeer Kaffee, the coffee drink with a boozy twist of whipped cream and rum.

For something even sweeter, don't pass up the eiskaffee, made with ice cream, whipped cream, and a malleable assortment of toppings. Despite its milkshake-like semblance, it shouldn't be confused with a milchkaffee; this drink isn't a milkshake either but is rather Germany's answer to a café au lait. Especially if you don't speak the language, differentiating such nomenclature can be tricky, so if you want to be able to order at German cafes with ease, you'll need to explore the distinctions.