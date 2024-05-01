Why You Should Avoid Blackstrap Molasses In Your Bourbon Glaze

There are three types of molasses, and they're all a byproduct of sugar production. After sugarcane juice is boiled to produce sugar crystals, it's filtered to separate the juice from the crystals. The remaining liquid after this stage is light molasses, also known as first molasses. Some manufacturers boil this further to extract more sugar, resulting in dark molasses (second molasses) with a fuller, bolder taste. Blackstrap molasses, made from a third boiling, is richer in nutrients but intensely bitter, as almost all traces of sugar have been removed.

While blackstrap molasses has its uses, its bitterness makes it unsuitable for bourbon glazes, which should taste sweet and savory. For a bourbon glaze, light molasses is the way to go for delicate sweetness, or dark molasses if you prefer a bolder flavor.

However, that doesn't mean the bitterness of blackstrap doesn't have a place in the kitchen. It's a bit niche, and admittedly, very few recipes call for its use. But it's still useful in some dishes when you need deep flavors, like in this pomegranate-molasses barbecue sauce. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it), it's not made to be paired with a bourbon glaze!