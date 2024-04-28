Chipotle Responds To California Wage Hike By Raising Prices

When California's new Fast Food Wage legislation went into effect on April 1, there was little doubt that fast-food and fast-casual restaurants would compensate for the hit. Tightening purse strings can take various forms, including worker layoffs, reduced shift hours, efficiency measures, store automation, and more. But perhaps one of the quickest ways to recoup significant cost increases is to raise consumer prices. That's exactly what Chipotle chose to do when the $20 per hour minimum wage for fast food workers went into effect.

The rise in the California minimum wage from $16 to $20, which only affects fast food workers, equates to about a 20% jump for Chipotle labor costs in the state. To counteract lost profit margins, Chipotle raised menu prices by 6% to 7% in its roughly 500 California restaurants, compared to 2023 prices. The uptick affects menu-wide items and does not apply to Chipotle restaurants outside the Golden State.

California labor-cost increases, and subsequent higher menu prices, seem minimally impactful for Chipotle, considering its recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2024. The company revealed increased comparable restaurant sales of 7%, with a total revenue increase of 14.1%. The chain also opened 47 new fast-casual locations in that quarter alone, with plans for up to 315 more by year's end. Nonetheless, Chipotle didn't let California Assembly Bill 1228 take effect without a fight.