The Type Of Sugar You Should Use For A Softer, Chewier Pound Cake

To make a chewier pound cake, do a 1:1 swap between white and brown sugar. But it is important to note, this substitution will also change the taste of your cake. It will have more of a subtle sweetness rather than an outright sugary taste.

If that flavor alteration is too dramatic, you could also shoot for a 50:50 ratio and do half white sugar, half brown. This combination will still give you a thicker, puffier cake with the chewiness you are hoping for, but the pound cake flavor will be more in line with what your taste buds might be accustomed to. If your recipe is all about balance, this approach is the way to go.

It might take you a couple of pound cakes before you find the perfect brown sugar to white sugar ratio that works for you, but if you like to bake, that's part of the fun. That said, if you like the chewy texture of your pound cake, you can also play with your sugar ratios when making cookies. You will notice that when the amount of brown sugar is greater than the white, you will generally get a chewier cookie with a more pillow-like consistency.