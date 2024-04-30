The Simple And Flavorful Way To Combine Pasta Salad And Stuffed Shells

A crisp, zesty pasta salad is the ultimate summertime staple. Whether it's imbued with the bright flavors of oil and vinegar or soaked in a creamy layer of mayonnaise, the chilled dish serves as the perfect accompaniment to warm burgers and franks under the sun. And while you may favor mom's version of the classic comfort food, you might want to shake it up a bit the next time you plan the perfect summer barbecue – or any other fete in which you'd like to impress your family and friends.

For a truly unique (and party-ready) pasta salad presentation, try using stuffed shells. As opposed to sticking to the dish's typical construction, in which pieces of fusilli, penne, or macaroni are tossed into the mix of meat, cheese, and vegetables (hence the word 'salad' in its name), take the non-pasta portion of the medley and simply load it into conchiglioni, aka those large pasta shells.

The ingenious tweak achieves the same contrast of textures and flavors as any other pasta salad recipe, while still giving it a fresh spin. And not only will your salad-stuffed pasta shells look great lined up on a serving platter, they'll also make for the perfect portable appetizer. Instead of having to balance a fork, plate, and drink while they mingle, your guests can simply pick up a shell and enjoy their salad with one hand, almost like a pasta taco. Bet you never thought of serving pasta salad that way before.