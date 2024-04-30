A Canned Food Pantry Salad Is Your Solution To Weeknight Dinner

Canned goods and salad may not seem like two things that go together. But if you want a healthy and easy dinner, they are perfect partners. Salads don't need to be laboriously prepared with a pile of fresh produce from the store, as the best canned foods are perfectly healthy and have lots of flavor since they are picked and packed at the peak of their freshness. There are dishes from pasta sauce to soups that are not just good, but better, when canned, and while not every canned vegetable can compete with fresh, there are plenty of salad topping favorites that taste great from cans.

The real upside to turning your canned food into a salad is that it makes a fresh, healthy recipe into one that is also incredibly convenient. Often cooked, salted, and even cut up for you, canned goods can transform a head of lettuce into a full meal in minutes. Lots of pantry staples like beans, tuna, and chickpeas are already popular salad ingredients, so you don't need to go off discovering new salad recipes. Diced tomatoes, olives, tuna, green beans, and even canned potatoes will get you 90% of the way to a tasty Nicoise salad, and canned beans, corn, and tomatoes, along with another pantry item in corn tortillas, are all you need to top from romaine for a great Mexican-inspired meal.