Our Cocktail Expert's Favorite Drink Is A Smoky Infusion You Can Make At Home

As with many things in life, if you want to get a glimpse into what makes for a truly unique cocktail, you're better off asking someone who makes cocktails for a living. They've put their 10,000 hours in to get good at their craft, and all you have to do to reap the benefits is hear them out. In the interest of discovering what kinds of drinks are on the cutting edge, we reached out to Jordan Hughes, cocktail and spirits author and content creator behind @highproofpreacher.

"Honestly, one of my favorite cocktails currently is a rum old fashioned that has been smoke-infused with cinnamon," Hughes told us. "It involves lightly torching a cinnamon stick, and then placing a rocks glass upside-down over the cinnamon." Infusing smoke into the glass isn't the only way to introduce smoke into your cocktails, but it is a good one. We like to get the cocktail glass wet before infusing because it retains the flavor better.

An easier way to add a smoky flavor to your cocktail would be to use ingredients like peated Scotch or mezcal, but there aren't many high-quality spirits incorporating smoked cinnamon. People typically smoke their cocktails with flavorful wood chips or a smoke gun, but cinnamon smoke is an interesting twist that is seemingly adopted from the baking world. The rich flavors of an old fashioned are a great fit, but you can try this with tequila as well.