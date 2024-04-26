Cold Stone's Take On The Choco Taco Is Returning To Stores Soon

Ice cream lovers, rejoice! In a press release, ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery announced that its Waffle Ice Cream Taco will be making a comeback at the end of April. After the Great Klondike Choco Taco Disappearance of 2022, fans can now enjoy Cold Stone's take on the popular chocolate ice cream taco in peace — for a limited time. On April 30, 2024, which the company has dubbed "Choco Tuesday," the beloved ice cream tacos will be sold exclusively at Cold Stone Creamery locations across the U.S. From April 30 until May 5, you'll once again be able to get your hands on the nutty dessert.

According to Sara Schmillen, the vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands, Cold Stone Creamery's parent company, the return of the chocolate ice cream taco is meant to celebrate the Cinco de Mayo holiday. "Whether you're a fan of sweet treats or simply looking to add a fun, festive dessert to your Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo festivities, the Waffle Ice Cream Taco is sure to be a crowd-pleaser," she said. "It's the perfect treat to enjoy with friends and family, or to treat yourself to a little indulgence and eventize this time of year."

Back in 2018, the chain first released its ice cream taco in celebration of National Taco Day. While the previous offer was available for one day only, the newest one is here for six, permitting customers to indulge in the dessert for a few days longer. After May 5, however, you'll still be able to shop for ice cream tacos elsewhere.