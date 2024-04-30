Fried Eggs Make The Perfect Shells For Delicious Breakfast Tacos

There's no more quintessential breakfast food than eggs. If you're not eating them on their own, they're usually fillings for breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and quesadillas. Coincidentally, fried eggs also make the perfect shell for breakfast tacos.

Eggs are tender, fluffy, and malleable, as evidenced by the ease with which you can fold an omelet over its toppings. Corn and flour tortillas are both savory, earthy shells to pair with zesty, spicy, and umami-rich fillings, but eggs are buttery, rich, and just as versatile. Plus, swapping eggs for tortillas is a tasty way to make your breakfast taco low-carb. By reserving eggs for the shell, you also free up space in your breakfast taco for other fillings.

Using fried eggs as a breakfast taco shell isn't a recent innovation; Taco Bell debuted their "naked egg taco" in 2017 to wide acclaim. Copycat versions of the egg taco recipe exist that offer strategies for how to achieve the fried egg look by separating the yolks from the whites and thickening the whites with a cornstarch slurry and xanthan gum for a sturdier shell. The whites cook in a six-inch frying pan until they begin to set. Then, you'll spoon one yolk onto the edge of the egg white circle, let it begin to set, and flip the fried egg shell to cook till the yolk is completely firm. This naked egg taco lookalike is aesthetically impressive, but there are easier ways to make an egg taco that are equally delicious.