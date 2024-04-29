The Unexpected Way Your Cast Iron Skillet Can Be Used For Quickly Thawing Meat

A trusty cast iron skillet is a kitchen staple for several reasons: It's tough, versatile, and can handle high heat without breaking a sweat. Whether you're frying chicken, making a hearty stew, or looking for the best pan for searing steak, cast iron gets the job done. It also holds heat well, which makes it great for slow cooking and maintaining a consistent temperature. But did you know that this sturdy cookware can do more than just cook? One of the unexpected uses for your cast iron skillet is quickly thawing frozen meat, especially thin cuts like chicken breasts or steaks. It sounds strange, but it works because of the unique properties of the metal.

Cast iron is dense and retains heat for a long period. When you place a frozen piece of meat on a cast iron skillet at room temperature, the metal absorbs heat from the surrounding air, transfers it to the meat, and causes it to thaw. This process makes frozen meat defrost faster than if it was simply left on top of a dinner plate made of, say, glass, wood, or ceramic material. It's a simple trick that can save you time, especially when you've forgotten to take the meat out of the freezer in advance. And unlike a microwave, it doesn't cook the edges while leaving the middle frozen.