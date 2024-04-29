A Sweet Touch Is All You Need To Instantly Elevate Store-Bought Steak Sauce

A juicy piece of steak is rarely complete without a sauce to smother over it. While we may dabble with a red wine reduction, buttery garlic mushroom sauce, or even some spiced dark chocolate, we always return to a classic steak sauce. It never fails us — although we certainly don't mind sprucing it up every now and then.

Though no steak sauce is identical, those found in grocery stores often share similar ingredients. Tomato paste, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and onions frequently make the cut, with soy sauce, garlic, or orange peels typically rounding out the list. Essentially, these sauces are often predominantly savory and tangy — but an extra hint of sweetness is all you need to balance out the flavors even more, making it even more delectable.

The possibilities are endless. While a honeyed bourbon with tasting notes of vanilla, toffee, and oak makes for a richer steak sauce, a splash of pineapple juice can give it a fun, tropical flair. Expanding on flavors already present in the sauce can also help to give it more depth. Raisin paste is an unexpected ingredient that elevates steak sauce, and a splash of grape juice can bring out that delicious, concentrated flavor even more.