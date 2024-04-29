What To Use When You Don't Have Egg Noodles For Beef Stroganoff

Nothing induces a sudden panic more than getting ready to cook and discovering a key ingredient isn't in your pantry when you thought it was. We've all been there, and it's never fun facing the dilemma of replacing the ingredients or making the dreaded trip to the grocery store. With some creativity, you don't need to panic. This is especially true for simple dishes that don't necessarily need super-specific ingredients like the beloved beef stroganoff. While this dish of meat, mushrooms, and a gravy-type sauce usually gets served over egg noodles, you don't have to stick with this serving suggestion.

Tasting Table's meaty, creamy, almost fancy beef stroganoff recipe offers a few alternatives to egg noodles that are equally as satisfying. Tasting Table recommends white rice, spaghetti noodles, or crispy potato straws. Egg noodles don't have a poignant flavor so most plain, starchy bases work well as a substitute. Almost any pantry staple grain or pasta is a good swap. Even pasta such as macaroni or bowtie works well since the beef stroganoff is similar to a ragu sauce or a cream-based sauce.