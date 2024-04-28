Why You'll Never Find Cheese On A Charcuterie Board In France

American-style charcuterie boards have been trending for several years in the U.S., both on social media and restaurant menus. As the love of easy entertaining — grazing from one platter with no extra plates and silverware to wash — spread, so did the variety of foods that appeared on what we now rather loosely refer to as a charcuterie board, from cheeses, vegetables, and fruits to candy, cookies, and chocolates.

The word charcuterie is actually French and refers to the whole category of cured and sliced meats — similar to American cold cuts but generally made from pork. Examples are salami, rich prosciutto, Spanish jamón, and various pâtés and meat spreads made from a combination of pork and liver. So, as you can imagine, French people hear the word charcuterie and think of meat. Putting cheese on a meat board in France would be a bit like putting a big pile of tater tots in the middle of a salad bar. Possibly delicious but oddly out of place.