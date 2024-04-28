The Key Toppings That Make Up A Traditional Cevapi Sandwich

Whether it's tacos in Mexico, doner kebabs in Turkey, or banh mi in Vietnam, every country has a treasured handheld street food staple. In the Balkans, the go-to sandwich is cevapi, a cross between a kebab and a kofta. The Serbian word for kebab, cevapi are hand-formed sausages made with ground beef, lamb, and pork meat. They're seasoned with salt, pepper, and often paprika. Then, baking soda is added, and the sausages left in the fridge overnight before being thrown on the grill the next day. The baking soda and overnight rest result in an especially tender and flavorful bite. Cevapi is popular in most Balkan countries and Western European nations like Austria, Italy, and Germany. It's also considered the national dish of Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Romania.

Depending on the country, the recipe might call for different types of meat or aromatic additions, but you can always count on two toppings to remain the same: raw onions and ajvar. Whether you get the dish served as a plate or in a traditional Balkan flatbread, ajvar and onions always come with it. Ajvar is a Serbian-born condiment made with roasted red peppers, eggplant, olive oil, salt, and pepper. With a well-rounded profile of smoky, earthy, spicy, and sweet flavors, ajvar is an all-in-one garnish to compliment the savoriness of cevapi. Iterations of the condiment also include vinegar, garlic, onions, cooked carrots, and tomatoes.