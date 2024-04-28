The Tool Giada De Laurentiis Uses To Break Up Tomatoes In Bolognese

Celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis knows a thing or two about Italian cooking. Yet even when cooking the classics, she has a few tricks up her sleeve, like making a chicken parm sans breading or a lasagna without layers. In her recipe for a 20-minute Bolognese, de Laurentiis continues with this tradition. She breaks up whole tomatoes with one common kitchen tool. That tool isn't a knife, nor is it a spoon. Rather, it's scissors, which snip those tomatoes in no time at all.

Specifically, de Laurentiis uses baby cherry tomatoes from Southern Italy, which come small, but whole. The kitchen scissors therefore allow her to break each tomato into smaller chunks, helping to consolidate her Bolognese. After all, nobody wants whole tomatoes in what's supposed to be a sauce, so scissors bring the ingredients one step closer to a classic ragu.

However, there's yet another reason de Laurentiis specifically uses scissors over other techniques. "Don't knock me; it's tradition," she explains in a Giadzy video. Indeed, scissors are commonly used in Italy. The Romans, for example, often cut pizza with scissors rather than a knife. To embrace the Italian technique for yourself, grab your own pair — and a wooden mixing spoon.