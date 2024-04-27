17 Best Places To Eat And Drink In Belmar, NJ

Belmar, New Jersey is a haven for Garden State residents and New York folks alike who want to kick back and relax on the Jersey Shore. Park your car for the week and leave it there, since this town is super walkable, and you can stroll to find everything you could possibly need, from hardware stores to CVS to coffee to the beach and back.

When down the shore, you've got to ditch the usual restaurant chains and go for spots you can only visit when you're there, at least when they're open for the warm-weather season. (A quick shout-out and R.I.P. to Stay Gold Cafe, a beloved coffee shop downtown that has apparently closed forever; you'll be missed.)

I decided to take a look at every bar, brunch spot, restaurant, dessert cafe, coffee shop, and any other eatery in Belmar to find the best of the best in terms of one main quality: food. There are definitely some hyped-up spots in town that may be recommended to you, and they're likely all right, but these spots range in style from fine-dining steakhouses and seafood joints to hole-in-the-wall locales offering birria tacos and subs (or what you may call hoagies, depending on where you hail from), and are all worth a pit stop when you're in beachy Belmar.