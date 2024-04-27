Swap Out Potatoes With Cauliflower For A Low-Carb Twist On Latkes

Latkes are comforting, fried potato and onion pancakes that aren't just traditional Hanukkah foods, but also popular menu items at delis, breakfast restaurants, and farmers market food stalls. Of course, what's not to like about fried potatoes? If the answer is the high carb content, then you can swap out potatoes for cauliflower without sacrificing flavor or adding extra steps.

Cauliflower has become quite the chameleon over the past few decades, substituting all kinds of carbs, from rice to pizza crusts. It's already a longstanding low-carb alternative for mashed potatoes. Cauliflower's nutty and mildly savory flavor profile is easy to adapt with seasonings to fit any recipe, while its tender yet juicy texture crisps up beautifully in the frier. The swap is seamless and requires less prep work than peeling, boiling, and shredding potatoes. Simply quartering a cauliflower, boiling or steaming it, then mashing the cooked florets is all it takes. You can make the process even easier by using packaged cauliflower rice. Both types of cauliflower will work as a swap in these classic potato latkes from Tasting Table recipe developer Alexandra Shytsman.

Just as with traditional potato latkes, the key to achieving that crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside contrast is to drain as much water from the latke batter as possible. The best strategy is to work in batches, placing the cooked cauliflower and raw onions into a cheesecloth to wring out the excess water.