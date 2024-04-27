The Best Method To Reheat Chicken Fried Steak And Bring Back Its Crunch

To use an air fryer to reheat the extra chicken fried steak, set the temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit so the steaks come out warm and crispy but not tough or dry. Depending on how thick the steak is cut, it should only take three to four minutes to be crispy, warmed through, and ready to eat. An air fryer uses hot air to heat food quickly, so it doesn't require much oil but you can add a little cooking spray on the bottom of the tray so it doesn't stick. You should also consider flipping the patties halfway through cooking.

You can also use your regular oven, but it might take a little more time. Set the oven between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. While you wait for the oven to preheat, line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper so the steak's breading doesn't stick to the pan. Another technique is to place the steaks on a wire rack over a baking sheet so the breading doesn't stick and gets crispy at the bottom due to air circulation. The steaks should be ready to go after about five minutes.

Heat the gravy separately, either in a saucepan on the stovetop or in the microwave, then spoon it over the crispy reheated chicken fried steak. Then consider this hack for keeping gravy warmer for longer until each reheated steak is plated and served.