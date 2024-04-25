The Baking Trick Giada De Laurentiis Swears By For A Crispy Lasagna

Lasagna calls a few adjectives to mind: Cheesy, saucy, gooey, and — ideally — crispy. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis understands the importance of a crisp lasagna texture all too well. In a video posted to her TikTok, she poses the question: "Who doesn't like the crispy part of a lasagna?" But rather than merely asking her viewers, De Laurentiis offers a solution that capitalizes on that beloved consistency. Her trick has nothing to do with what goes into a lasagna recipe but everything to do with how — and in what — that lasagna gets cooked.

De Laurentiis — who's known for adding butter to her lasagna – recommends yet another pasta trick in the form of a sheet pan. She singles out a thin sheet pan as the ideal vessel for an ultra-crispy lasagna. Because the pan is thin yet long, it maximizes the crispy bits of the dish. However, due to the pan's parameters, De Laurentiis opts not to layer her noodles. Instead, she mixes them directly with her sauce and cheese, resulting in a quick — yet crispy — recipe. Once mixed together, she spreads her lasagna over her sheet pan as though making a tray of brownies.

As for how, exactly, to pull off a sheet tray-made lasagna, De Laurentiis keeps her recipe simple. That said, any lasagna variation is fair game — so long as you're okay with mixed noodles in lieu of layers.