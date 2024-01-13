For A Crisp Finish, Let Your Lasagna's Top Layer Hang Over The Sides Of The Pan

One thing that can elevate your lasagna is creating the perfect crispy, golden layer on top to hold in all the gooey filling inside. A perfectly crispy-edged lasagna gives you a great textural difference in your bites and makes for a more satisfying meal overall. Achieving these crispy edges is easier than you may think; all it takes is a little bit of strategic building when you're layering your lasagna.

When you get to the top layer of your lasagna, you'll want to assemble it so that you have the edges of your pasta sheets slightly hanging over the edge of the pan. You don't want to do too much or you can risk charing your noodles instead of crisping them. Avoid leaving your noodles exposed in the oven for too long or you could start drying out your lasagna instead of crisping it. You really only need about five to 10 minutes under the broiler after uncovering your dish to get your desired results.