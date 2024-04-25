The Main Difference Between Chicory And Mushroom Coffee

Allow us to set the scene: It's 1:00 p.m. and you're three cold brews deep. You're late for lunch, and it's been a busy day. But you're getting all your tasks done quite well, thank you very much. Only now, your veins are coursing with the primal anxiety of an animal being hunted for sport, and there's an audible hum emanating from your body. We're all about seizing the day, but we're also all about lowering anxiety and boosting your health — and according to the contemporary advertising market, these are things that chicory and mushroom coffees can do.

Both varieties are marketed as healthier alternatives to regular coffee. They (allegedly) both taste similar to standard drip coffee and, conveniently, you can also make mushroom and chicory coffees using your regular go-to preferred brewing method (pour-over, French press, whatevs). However, these coffee alternatives tote a unique lineup of nutritional values and health benefits — and, from a foodie perspective, pretty different flavors.

Also, neither mushroom nor chicory "coffees" are actually regular coffee ... at least, not exactly. It's complicated. Let's get into it (and for the record, we're not talking about psychedelic mushrooms, here. Unless you melt a square of psilocybin mushroom chocolate into your cuppa joe, which could be awesome).