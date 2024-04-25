Slather Your Next Meatloaf In Sweet And Sour Sauce For An Extra Punch

Sweet and sour sauce isn't just for dunking spring rolls or dipping chicken strips. The multi-purpose condiment can do anything from marinating meats to jazzing up sandwiches, or revamping salad dressings. But, the sauce really reaches its full potential when it's used as glaze over top of a meatloaf. Able to transform even the most mediocre of recipes, sweet and sour sauce is the unexpected ingredient you need to start lacquering onto meatloaf.

Sweet and sour sauce tastes exactly what it sounds like. Sugary with an acidic tang, the condiment is often made with a base of sugar and vinegar. That said, recipes can include all kinds of additions from fruit juice to spices, Worcestershire to soy sauce, garlic, and beyond. In fact, nearly every culture has developed their own rendition, and rightfully so. Given its unique combination of flavors, sweet and sour sauce is the perfect way to boost complexity in any number of dishes, including meatloaf.

Slathering sweet and sour sauce on meatloaf is sure to impart another dimension of flavor. However, the condiment can also help balance the saltiness and savoriness of the loaf thanks to its pop of acidity and sweetness. Not to mention, the sugariness of the sauce even contributes textural variety as it forms a sort of sticky-yet-smooth coating on the loaf while crisping up slightly at the edges. Plus, sweet and sour sauce enhances aesthetics, providing a colorful final touch to an otherwise basic mound of meat.