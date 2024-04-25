Figs Are The Cocktail Ingredient You Didn't Know You Needed

Fresh, seasonal fruit can't be beat, whether you enjoy it on the plate or in a cup. When figs are in season, you can enjoy them in a multitude of ways. Think dessert tarts, salad toppings, or even simple, sweet slices that are certain to satiate. One of the absolute best ways to savor figs, however, is in a cocktail. Figs complement a variety of spirits and anchor all kinds of creative and delicious drinks with new, vibrant flavors.

The reason fresh figs work so well across cocktails is that they're sweet and adaptable, and they pair well with plenty of fruits, flavors, and spirits. Jersey City restaurant The Table, for instance, has a fig, strawberry, and ginger cocktail that plays with the versatile nature of the fresh fruit. You can likewise pair figs with walnuts or citrus, not to mention wine, whiskey, or bourbon as an alcoholic base.

While fig cocktails do allow for variety, you may want to think twice before simply adding them to your shaker. To maximize the fruit's flavor, consider following a recipe for a fig jam or syrup that you can add to your drink.