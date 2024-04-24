Canned Baked Beans Will Turn Your Potluck Macaroni Salad Up A Notch

A potluck invitation may have you racking your brain, trying to determine which dish to bring. Should you put in a little more effort and whip up a creamy, cool salad, or stick to a simple, yet beloved classic like baked beans? If you're still deciding, we suggest combining the two — macaroni salad mixed with sweet and savory baked beans will forever be a crowd pleaser.

No warm weather gathering is complete without the rich, tangy taste of a macaroni salad or the savory flavor of baked beans. They're always competing for space on the plate and spilling into one another, so why not put them together at the start? Using canned baked beans is an easy method to punch up a macaroni salad, bringing a smoky touch with every bite of the tender beans. The heady spices in the beans' sauce complement the mayo-based dressing's tanginess, giving it a savory depth.

Picking the right seasonings for a macaroni salad may be a task you don't care to deliberate over, and thankfully the spice-packed baked beans make it easy. Canned baked beans are typically flavored with brown sugar and bacon, bolstered by onion and garlic powder, as well as vinegar, mustard seed, paprika, and turmeric. They come pre-cooked, so all you need to do is drain off some of the sauce so the salad doesn't turn out too watery, and stir the beans in with the macaroni.