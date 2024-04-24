The Pungent Ingredients To Give Deviled Eggs An Extra Zing Of Flavor

Deviled eggs have quite a reputation, earning a well-deserved spot in the pantheon of culinary classics. They show up on tables both fancy and humble, indoors and out, and in all seasons. According to professional egg associations as well as handed-down lore, a version of deviled eggs dates way back to ancient Rome where they got spiced up with sassy sauces for high-end gatherings. However, a Spanish tradition of pounding boiled egg yolks with fresh herbs and sauces comes a lot closer to what we eat today, especially because the yummy smashed yolks got slid back into scooped-out, egg-white "cups." Whatever the backstory, modern chefs have embraced the concept with secret slip-ins handed down from family to family.

Though always intended to have a bit of punch, like a mischievous kick from a friendly little devil, let's just be honest: deviled eggs can sometimes border on bland. That's why we need some pungent ingredients to give deviled eggs an extra zing of flavor. Those Spaniards way back in the 13th century had a good start with spunky cilantro, peppercorns, coriander, and onion juice. But having the entire culinary world at our fingertips these days, we could take things up a notch.

Here are a few ideas for bringing out the devil in those creamy egg treats. You can mix these pungent ingredients directly into the cooked yolk mixture, like a relish, or sprinkle or spread them as a garnish.