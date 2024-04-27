The Sweet Addition To Soup That Also Acts As A Thickener

Chicken noodle soup is great on those days when you aren't feeling well, but if you want a soup that is going to satiate your hunger pangs, thick and hearty is where it's at. A Thai-style butternut squash soup or a silky cream of celery soup that has been pureed will be lush and velvety in the mouth and fill your tummy in the process. But if you are making one of these soups with a rich consistency, you may wonder how to get that hefty texture.

Obviously, cornstarch or a roux of butter and flour can help you with this process, but if you want to create that density using vegetables, the sweet potato or even a yam will do just that while adding a sweet taste to the end result. These veggies that grace the Thanksgiving Day table are nice and starchy, and it is that starch that naturally thickens a soup. Grate or dice your yams or sweet potatoes, and they will release their starch as the soup cooks. They will also infuse the broth or puree with their natural sweetness.