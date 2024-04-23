Pop Store-Bought Potato Chips Into The Oven For A Warm Crunch

Science has proven that snacking on crunchy potato chips is satisfying, and when it comes to what type, store-bought potato chips are hard to beat. If you've tried to make your own potato chips at home, you know it is a big undertaking that can leave a big mess. Store-bought chips, on the other hand, only require you to tear open the packaging. But if you want to elevate these crispy chips and give them a little bit of a homemade feel, pour them onto a baking sheet and warm them up in the oven.

Simply preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let your chips bake for as little as five minutes to get them nice and warm. It is important that your chips are in a single layer and not in a big heap, one on top of each other, otherwise they will not heat evenly. The beauty of this hack is that you can even use it on chips that have gone stale, and it will revive them to their former glory days of crunchiness.