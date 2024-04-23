Pop Store-Bought Potato Chips Into The Oven For A Warm Crunch
Science has proven that snacking on crunchy potato chips is satisfying, and when it comes to what type, store-bought potato chips are hard to beat. If you've tried to make your own potato chips at home, you know it is a big undertaking that can leave a big mess. Store-bought chips, on the other hand, only require you to tear open the packaging. But if you want to elevate these crispy chips and give them a little bit of a homemade feel, pour them onto a baking sheet and warm them up in the oven.
Simply preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let your chips bake for as little as five minutes to get them nice and warm. It is important that your chips are in a single layer and not in a big heap, one on top of each other, otherwise they will not heat evenly. The beauty of this hack is that you can even use it on chips that have gone stale, and it will revive them to their former glory days of crunchiness.
And since you're baking ...
And since you are baking, at least in a sense, why not transform your potato chips, with ridges or without, into something that borders on gourmet? Black pepper adds a little bit of heat to everything it touches, and whether you are using it along with a little finely grated parmesan or pecorino sprinkled on each chip, the combination will turn your regular potato chips into a cacio e pepe-inspired snack.
But, don't be afraid to experiment. Make up your own spice blend and give each chip a little shake. If you like heat, use some chili or cayenne pepper along with some salt and garlic powder to give your potato chips a little kick. However, if you want to use a seasoning that is already combined and ready to use, dust your chips with prepackaged Ranch dressing mix for a savory buttermilk flavor. Want a little bit of sweetness? Give your warmed chips a drizzle of orange blossom honey, a sprinkle of salt, and a crumble of goat cheese for a truly delicious snack.