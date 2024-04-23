Store Berries With Paper Towels To Make Them Last Longer

You never see it coming. One day, your berries are thriving in the fridge, and the next, they're covered in mold, sabotaging plans for your summer berry bread pudding. Whatever happens overnight behind closed fridge doors remains a kitchen mystery, but you can now solve it with the help of paper towels. Like a gatekeeper of fresh produce, your kitchen Kleenex will capture the thieving moisture that steals vitality from your stored berries and extend their shelf life — all with just one or two paper layers.

To store blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries, line the bottom of a jar with a paper towel before filling it with berries. Then, add another layer of paper towels on top and screw the lid on. The same applies if you store berries in their original clamshell container. You can line the container with paper towels and place the air-dried berries in a single layer before adding another sheet of paper towels. After that, go ahead and store your berries in the refrigerator as usual.

On their own, the most delicate ones such as raspberries and blackberries will typically stay fresh for one to two days, strawberries remain usable for approximately five days, and longer-lasting varieties such as blueberries can last for up to seven days. However, a kitchen test conducted by Allrecipes revealed that, when stored with paper towels, raspberries stayed fresh for 11 days, strawberries for eight, and blueberries for 24 days — over thrice as long as they would last without paper towels.