The Cultural Significance Of Shochu, A Festive Japanese Drink

Although it hasn't quite achieved the same success abroad as sake, shochu is a unique and important spirit in Japan. Shochu can legally be made from dozens of different ingredients but is typically distilled from barley, sweet potato, or rice. After distillation, you're left with a crisp, clear spirit that's unlike anything you've tasted before. Some have sweet flavors of melon and honey, while others are earthy, bitter, and herbal.

The cultural significance of shochu has changed over the years, but its importance to Japan has only grown in the past few decades since new methods of distillation have made the flavor more approachable. Drinking culture is interesting because there's a noticeable divide between the academics of drinking culture and the lived experience of it. With that caveat in mind, shochu is a drink of celebration, religion, and community. It wasn't so long ago that people would pour the first bit of shochu out on the floor to honor God's presence and generosity. They would even share the same cup as a sign of togetherness.

You aren't likely to see these traditions practiced as regularly today, but shochu is still a tool for celebrating. Finished a project? Grab some shochu. Your family is getting together? Grab some shochu. Celebrating a festival? You guessed it: shochu time. If it sounds a lot like drinking culture in other countries, that's because it is. But while similarities abound, its significance throughout Japanese history sets it apart.