The Pork Cuts You Should Never Put In The Slow Cooker, According To An Expert

There are many uses for that slow cooker in your kitchen, but employing it to gradually simmer meat at a low temperature for a long period of time is supreme, especially with pork. When you do want to slow cook pork, however, you might think all cuts are fair game. And while you can technically go with whatever cut of pork you desire in a slow cooker, not all types will result in flavorful and tender meals. According to Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, you should avoid cooking pork tenderloin and pork chops in a slow cooker.

"Pork tenderloin and chops usually don't have a lot of fat compared to cuts like pork butt," Parente explains. "And because they are leaner, slow cooking will dry them out, which isn't a desirable outcome." When you slow cook fattier cuts of pork, the low and slow method will tenderize the meat so well that it should fall right apart, but those smaller and leaner cuts Parente describes won't be able to obtain that effect because of their lack of natural fats.