Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Transforms Your Favorite Appetizer Into A Sandwich

Jalapeño poppers are one of the greatest appetizers ever invented. These spicy jalapeño peppers stuffed with creamy seasoned cheese, dipped in batter or dredged in panko breadcrumbs, and fried offer a texture and taste experience for your taste bud sensors like none other. But these favorite snackers don't have to be reserved for tiding you over until your next meal. In fact, they can become an integral part of your next meal if it happens to be a grilled cheese sandwich.

Whether you are making homemade poppers or the frozen variety, you will need to cook them before chopping them up to whatever size pieces you desire; however, bite-sized chunks work perfectly. Larger than this and your sandwich may fall apart when you bite into it. When you assemble your grilled cheese, place the cheese on one slice of bread of your choice.

A nice Gruyère, Monterey Jack, or cheddar works well on top of hearty white or sourdough bread. Then, place a layer of your jalapeño poppers on top of the cheese, along with some crispy bacon. Top it off with your second slice of bread, and fry it up in a skillet. When you sink your teeth into the finished product, the taste will be next level.