Elevate The Flavor Of Dried Mushrooms With A Wine Soak

A smart cook always has dried mushrooms on hand to give dishes a savory punch in minutes easily. If you've used dried mushrooms before, you're well-acquainted with how they quickly turn water into a delicious stock you can use in soups, stews, and more. To give the mushrooms some additional flavor we recommend soaking them in wine.

Dried mushrooms have a potent umami taste that will give your cooking wine a deep, earthy flavor. In turn, the savoriness of the fungi intermingles with the delicious notes from the wine, giving the mushrooms a slightly sweet taste with fruity or crisp nuances. Additionally, the tannins from the wine turn the mushrooms into tender, more delicate morsels. Whether you spring for a bodacious red or sharp white, the wine also benefits from a woodsy touch from the mushrooms.

When soaking dried mushrooms in wine, use just enough to cover the mushrooms. The hack works best with liquid warm enough to coax out the flavor from the mushrooms, so microwave the wine until it's hot. You can also heat it on the stovetop, but leave it for only a minute or two; otherwise, it'll turn into a reduction. Soak the mushrooms for 15 minutes, or until they've plumped up. Strain the wine, then add them to dishes to build a rich base. The stock and wine-infused mushrooms taste especially pleasant in French onion and mushroom soup, beef stew, or mushroom ragu.