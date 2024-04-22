The Best Italian White Wine To Pair With Tomato Sauce, According To An Expert

Red wines should always be paired with red sauce — or should they? Although dishes featuring tomato sauce are often paired with classics like chianti or barbera, that doesn't mean that a crisp Italian white wine is out of the question. In fact, some experts believe that white wine can be just as viable of a match for tomato sauce-laden pasta or pizza dishes. There is, however, one style of white wine that outweighs all the rest, according to an expert.

"The wines in the burgeoning macerated white or orange wine category, make great wine pairings for many dishes, including tomato sauce," shares Nathan Grunow, Wine Director at Jovanina's Broken Italian in Denver, Colorado when asked about the ideal wine pairing for saucy indulgences. "Focus on something with a rounder, more viscous mouthfeel that retains a pop of freshness on the finish."

As for which bottles of white will consistently win over diners in any scenario, Grunow is partial to lightly macerated whites. His personal favorite? One is Maria Sole's Ficomontanino Zacinta Revi, an organic and refreshingly bright blend of quickly pressed sangiovese grapes and macerated sauvignon blanc. Of course, with so many delicious orange wines on the market, there's plenty of room to experiment with other bottles of Italian vino macerato.