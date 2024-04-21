How To Turn Broken Cake Pieces Into A Fun Snack, According To A Baker

Making the perfect homemade cake is no easy feat and it's not hard to mess up along the way and end up with a broken cake. There are a few common cake mistakes that can, unfortunately, lead to a failed effort, such as not greasing the pan well enough, which then makes it difficult to get the cake out in one piece. Or, if the oven temperature is hotter than it should be, that may affect the cake's structure. Even not mixing the batter well enough can lead to pockets in the mixture that ultimately become weak spots in the finished cake.

Whatever the case, there's no need to panic if this happens because you can pivot and use the cake in a different way — in fact, even professional bakers do this. Anna Gordon, the founder and co-owner of a Brooklyn bakery called The Good Batch, told Tasting Table that she simply turns any cake that breaks into a fun snack. She says, "In the bakery, any leftover bits of vanilla or chocolate sponge cake immediately becomes a snack for the team, garnished with a side of warm ganache for dipping or buttercream for schmearing."

This trick works with any type of cake, not just sponge cake. You can cut the broken cake into small squares, then stick toothpicks in them to serve, accompanied by delicious dip options. The cake bites will look so good that no one will even suspect that they came from a broken cake.