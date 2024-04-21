An Irish Coffee Martini Combines 2 Caffeinated Cocktails

Why choose between an Irish coffee and an espresso martini when you can have them both? If you've ever been conflicted about which coffee-based cocktail to order, try an Irish coffee martini. The drink merges the best of both classic drinks, resulting in a delicious, caffeinated beverage that's uniquely its own.

The reason an Irish coffee martini works so well is because it embraces complementary aspects of both drinks. At first glance, the two cocktails sound extremely similar; both are, after all, heavy on coffee and alcohol, with parallel flavor profiles. However, they differ in temperatures — Irish coffees come hot — and the nature of their spirits. Namely, Irish coffees generally consist of coffee, sugar, whiskey, and cream, while espresso martinis are all about espresso, vodka, Kahlua, and simple syrup. An Irish coffee martini, then, picks and chooses specific characteristics of each drink. The ensuing combination results in a flavor profile that's sweet but not too strong.

To ensure your cocktail gets off on the right foot, start by choosing quality ingredients. And, when it comes to your espresso martini's vodka, swap it out in favor of whiskey.