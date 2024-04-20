Take Your Pickled Eggs To The Next Level With Kimchi

Pickled eggs may sound like an acquired taste. But don't knock them until you try them — if you love hard-boiled eggs and pickled veggies, there's a good chance you'll be a fan of these snacks. Beyond being a great way to make your eggs last past their expiration date, pickling them incorporates tons of briny and acidic flavor. You can mash them into an egg salad, chop them up for an avocado toast topper, or just eat them plain for a tangy breakfast. But if you want to add a bit of spice to your snack or meal, infuse your jar with kimchi.

We know kimchi as the salted, fermented Korean side dish made from a variety of veggies. There are at least 14 different types out there, including cucumber and green onion. But for the purposes of your pickled eggs, you'll want to use the most common type in the U.S., which is made from napa cabbage. There's a few good reasons to do so: Because this side dish is already fermented, its flavors create a natural marriage with your vinegar-y eggs. These two ingredients already go together in a few dishes, from fried rice to ramen (and we love them in our kimchi deviled eggs). Since kimchi is typically full of Korean chili flakes (called gochugaru), they'll give your pickled eggs a not-so-subtle kick.