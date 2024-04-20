Take Your Pickled Eggs To The Next Level With Kimchi
Pickled eggs may sound like an acquired taste. But don't knock them until you try them — if you love hard-boiled eggs and pickled veggies, there's a good chance you'll be a fan of these snacks. Beyond being a great way to make your eggs last past their expiration date, pickling them incorporates tons of briny and acidic flavor. You can mash them into an egg salad, chop them up for an avocado toast topper, or just eat them plain for a tangy breakfast. But if you want to add a bit of spice to your snack or meal, infuse your jar with kimchi.
We know kimchi as the salted, fermented Korean side dish made from a variety of veggies. There are at least 14 different types out there, including cucumber and green onion. But for the purposes of your pickled eggs, you'll want to use the most common type in the U.S., which is made from napa cabbage. There's a few good reasons to do so: Because this side dish is already fermented, its flavors create a natural marriage with your vinegar-y eggs. These two ingredients already go together in a few dishes, from fried rice to ramen (and we love them in our kimchi deviled eggs). Since kimchi is typically full of Korean chili flakes (called gochugaru), they'll give your pickled eggs a not-so-subtle kick.
Pack in the heat
If you're not sure which type of kimchi will work well here, we've got your back. We rounded up the best kimchi brands you can get in stores, with some of our favorites being Tobagi, Jongga, and Mother-in-Law's. Once you get your hands on your container of choice, go for the fermented cabbage at the bottom, which will typically hold the strongest flavor. Before you get to pickling, make sure to sterilize your jars to prevent bacteria growth. Then, starting with your kimchi, alternate between layers of the spicy condiment and peeled, hard-boiled eggs in your jar.
Finally, pour in the pickling liquid, making sure your eggs are completely submerged. But what goes into this tasty juice? While you can pickle with any kind of vinegar, we recommend white or rice here so it doesn't overpower the kimchi's flavor. You'll want about two cups of vinegar for every half cup of sugar, although feel free to scale back on the latter if you want less sweetness. Make sure to heat the liquids on the stove until the sugar dissolves, and if you'd like, throw some of that spicy kimchi juice, a dash of fish sauce, a little garlic, some extra Korean chili flakes, or a peeled bit of ginger in your jar too. You'll never have a boring egg salad again.