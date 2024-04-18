Spain's Combinación Honors A Long-Established Cocktail Culture

Many cocktails are recent creations — first crafted inside innovative bars and enjoyed by curious drinkers. A select few turned into beloved modern classics and now appear on cocktail menus worldwide. However, mixology as a profession is over a century old, so it's understandable there some drinks have been nearly wiped out of fashion.

In Spain, one such cocktail is the Combinación, a sling that reached peak popularity in the 1950s-60s. Unfortunately, its consumption declined alongside the reduction of aperitivo culture, and the drink nearly disappeared. At the start of the 21st century, only a few historic bars still served it, until a recent resurgence once again revealed the Combinación's delicious appeal — thanks to the efforts of revered Viva Madrid bartender Diego Cabrera.

The drink starts with dry gin and vermouth, an aromatic and malleable base. The mix is complemented with bitters and a splash of an additional component like dry curacao or sherry. It's a classic Spanish concoction, tracing back to the country's love affair with vermouth that started in the 19th century. Taking on varying forms, it's a testament to a distinctly Spanish cocktail culture.