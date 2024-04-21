A Chef Explains Why Oil Is A Key Factor In Perfecting Homemade Tortilla Chips

One of the best parts of going out to eat at a Mexican restaurant is the perfectly crispy tortilla chips served with your meal. If you've ever tried recreating these restaurant-style tortilla chips at home, you may not have been satisfied with your results. What differentiates restaurant chips from homemade ones is the technique and oil used for frying. Using a good, clean oil is important for getting the crispiest and tastiest chips. Chef Roberto Santibañez, Chef and Owner of Fonda restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn, shared with Tasting Table how important it is to be mindful of the oil you use for this process.

"The best kind of oil to use is any vegetable oil with no or very little flavor," explains Santibañez. "For example, if you were to use olive oil to fry the chips, the flavor would overwhelm the chip."

Using a neutral oil like canola or vegetable oil is also better because it has a higher smoke point. Olive oil will begin to burn and smoke much sooner than other oils, making it difficult and potentially dangerous to work with. It's much easier to control the temperature of vegetable oil and ensure the perfect fry. Santibañez suggests having a thermometer to maintain your oil at the ideal temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit, saying your oil should never go above this temperature.