Why You Should Give California Gins A Try, According To An Expert

The world of craft gin is booming right now, which means there's a lot of competition that distilleries need to contend with if they want to stand out. There's plenty of brand recognition for something like a London dry gin, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of popular gin brands that exist outside of the more iconic genres of the spirit. We recently had a chance to talk gin with Jess Stewart, Bar Director of Trust Restaurant Group, which runs a series of highly successful restaurants across California.

"I love new age California gins for sipping solo, as they are more citrus forward with subtle botanicals," Stewart told us. It's a given that you have to drink gin neat to fully experience its botanicals, not unlike how we tend to drink other high-quality spirits like whiskey or mezcal neat when we want to highlight their specific flavors. Citrus isn't unique to California gins, but, as a gin category, it does tend to hit those citrus notes harder than other types do.

Take Star Keeper Gin, for example, which starts with a base of fermented orange juice – an unusual twist for a spirit that's typically made from fermented grain. "I'm stocking our bars with Las Californias Citrico," Stewart went on, adding, "And love to serve it to those looking for a sipping gin." Citrico uses lemongrass and apricot to achieve its signature flavor profile, with hints of grapefruit and almond on the palate.