Is There A Difference In Smoking Pork Vs Beef? A Grill Master Weighs In

Smoking food is an art to be mastered; just ask anyone who's spent countless hours tending meat in their cherished drum, kettle, egg, electric, or any other style of smoker. For true devotees, it's way more than a pastime or a way to feed the gang. Once you've found your smoking groove, there's no going back. However, there's always something new to learn, which is why we're sharing some insights from smoking expert Adam Truhler of YouTube's The Grilling Dad.

Regarding the difference between smoking beef and pork, Truhler first notes how they have the same three objectives. You want to get delicious smoky bark on the exterior of the cut, render the fat and connective tissue, and end up with tender, juicy meat. Those things are crucial regardless of the type of meat or the cut. That tender juiciness is attainable with both high-fat cuts and tougher cuts, he explains.

Meats with a generous amount of marbling stand up well to the heat and duration of longer smokes, while that "low 'n slow" smoking approach is actually essential for cuts such as beef brisket to become tender. Timing is much the same, as well. "Regardless of whether you are smoking pork or beef, the time required to achieve the three goals is largely dependent upon the size of the piece of meat and the temperature that you cook it at," says Truhler. But differences do arise when considering price, rubs, and wood chips for beef versus pork.