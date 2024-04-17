Add Extra Flavor To Buttercream With Your Favorite Coffee Creamer

A classic vanilla buttercream frosting on your favorite cake is hard to beat, but for a little extra flavor, you may want to turn to your favorite store-bought or homemade coffee creamer for a subtle boost that is a frosting game changer. This might be a little mind-blowing, but coffee creamer doesn't contain either milk or cream. Water, corn syrup, and some type of oil, be it vegetable, palm, or soy, are the first ingredients listed on this favorite accouterment for your morning caffeine. These same elements are going to sweeten and flavor your buttercream.

This creative way to use coffee creamer will change your frosting's taste as well as its texture. If you are using liquid coffee creamer, it only requires as little as a splash for a subtle flavor twist, or as much as a few tablespoons for a more intense and bold flavor experience. You can also use powdered non-dairy creamer in place of milk by mixing about a half cup of your dry Coffee-Mate with about a half cup to a cup of hot water. You will have to experiment a little until you find the taste and consistency you want.