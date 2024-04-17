Shake Fried Chicken In A Paper Bag For A More Even Coating

The art of frying chicken harbors so many secrets, elevating a simple food to cult status among diehard devotees. I happen to be one of them, having grown up in the deepest heart of the American South. To this day, I hold Grandma's fried chicken recipe like a badge of honor, written only in my brain cells lest anyone try hijacking it from the culinary cove of family treasures. But there's one thing I will divulge, and it involves chicken, flour, raw eggs, a great big paper bag, and a whole lot of shaking.

If you haven't guessed yet, that's the preparation method of shaking fried chicken in a paper bag. This takes place just before the frying, as the oil heats in a cast iron skillet. The justification for dropping raw chicken parts into a bag of flour is to coat the chicken more evenly for a crispy crust coverage. Both professional and home chefs use some variations on this approach, including different techniques for prepping the chicken for the flour-dive.

Even within families, nuances can arise as grannies, aunties, uncles, cousins, or stray neighbors slip in and out of the kitchen on fried chicken nights. One thing we can all agree on is the quality of the paper bag. Depending on how much chicken you're frying, choose either a large grocery-store-sized bag for multiple cut pieces or a smaller lunchbox size for a nibble of chicken strips. Just make sure there's plenty of room for shaking, and strongly consider double-bagging.