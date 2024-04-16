What It Means When Your Cast Iron Pan Starts Flaking (And How To Fix It)

When you hear any talk about cast iron, there must be mention of seasoning. It's the buzzword that unites cast iron aficionados everywhere. Seasoning is basically a natural non-stick layer that develops over time as oil polymerizes onto the pan's surface through heating, making it slick and rust-resistant. For those who swear by their cast iron companions, maintaining this seasoning is a sacred duty, guarded with an almost fervent zeal. So when a cast iron starts flaking, it's like a cook's worst nightmare.

But don't worry, you're not alone. Flaking in cast iron pans is pretty common and can happen for a few reasons. One culprit is a poor seasoning procedure. If you rush the process or don't give each layer of seasoning enough time to bond with the pan, it can start to flake off. The same goes for using oils with a low smoke point, especially for those first few layers of seasoning. Oils like EVOO or flaxseed might be tasty, but they're not great for seasoning since they can break down at high temperatures, leading to flaking down the road.

And then there's the acid factor. Cooking acidic ingredients in your cast iron pan can wear down the seasoning, especially if it hasn't had time to cure properly. So, while that tomato sauce might taste delicious, it could be compromising your pan's seasoning. But hey, don't panic just yet. Flaking seasoning might sound like a big problem, but it's totally fixable. Here's what you can do.