The Soda Trick For Cleaning Burnt Food Off Cookware

Soda pop is good for more than sipping. Sure, you may already know that you can make a Coca-Cola layer cake, but there might be plenty of things you didn't know about soda, including the fact that you can use it to help clean pots and pans that have been plagued with tough burnt-on bits of food from those easy one-pot meals and baking endeavors.

To clean a charred, stainless steel pot, simply pour a can of Coke or Dr. Pepper, maybe two, into the cookware and place it on the stove to simmer for 30 minutes to an hour. Once the soda has simmered for the appropriate amount of time, turn off the heat and allow the pot to cool before you take a scouring sponge and put a little elbow grease into scrubbing the pot to remove those pesky burnt food scraps. Why does it work? This carbonated beverage contains carbonic acid which will help break down and lift those burnt food particles. You may want to use dark sodas because these fizzy drinks tend to be more acidic than other kinds.