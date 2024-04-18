How To Pair Wine With Bay Scallops, According To A Sommelier

You may know exactly what to look for when buying scallops along with all the tips and tricks you need to know when cooking them. But if you really want to make the most of your scallop dinner, it's all about serving the meaty mollusks with the right wine. After all, a good glass of vino can help bring out a food's flavor, complement its profile, and sharpen your senses, allowing you to truly savor your feast.

In order to figure out the best wine pairing to go with your dish, however, you'll first have to consider the type of scallops you're preparing. There are quite a few differences between bay scallops and sea scallops, the two main types you'll come across in the seafood section of your grocery store. Tasting Table spoke with sommelier Scott Mattson, co-owner of Nocturne, a jazz and supper club in Denver, Colorado, to explore the topic further. According to Mattson, bay scallops are "much smaller and sweeter and much less briny" than their seafaring counterparts. Not only does that determine their typical cooking method but also what type of wine to wash them down with. Still, it depends on how the tender seafood bites are served.

"A common use for bay scallops is in ceviche, in which case I would have a bottle of Txakolina rosé on hand," Mattson explains. The pink pour, hailing from Spain's Basque country, is fresh, lightly fruity, and subtly effervescent, providing the perfect complement to a citrusy scallop ceviche.