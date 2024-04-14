Explore Croatia With These 7 Wines

Some of the world's most famous vineyards span from Spain to France to Germany to Italy, commanding international attention on the world wine stage — but many of the continent's most interesting wines are coming from outside these ultra-well-known regions, tucked amid valleys and peninsulas beyond the Loire and the Mosel. If you want to explore Europe's wine scene beyond French Bordeaux and Italian Barolo, one of your very first stops should be Croatia.

Croatia boasts several different wine regions, ranging from islands and coastal areas to inland pockets of vineyards. While you can find plenty of international grapes here, there are several native grapes that are used to make wines you won't be able to find elsewhere.

We've visited Croatia to taste some of its wines, and had the chance to try a variety of Croatian wines available on the American market. We also spoke to Boston-based sommelier Nick Angel, who has organized tastings of Croatian wine in his city, to learn more about this European country's wines. Let's take a closer look at some of the most celebrated wines that come from Croatia. Whether you have plans to visit the country and are interested in learning more about the types of wines to try when you're there, or you just want some advice to maximize your next wine shop visit and perhaps grab a bottle of Croatian wine, this guide can point you in the right direction.