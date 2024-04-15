Roast Canned Artichokes For A Robust Addition To Salads

Canned artichokes are awesome in pasta dishes, creamy dips, and soups. However, these leafy little guys also make robust additions to salads, lending them an earthy, nutty, and filling quality. Using canned 'chokes means you can skip the hassle of sourcing, prepping, and cooking fresh artichokes, while also benefitting from the tangy saltiness of the brine they're packed in. Better yet, the trimmed buttery-soft leaves and tender hearts are primed for loading with seasonings and adding character to veggie medleys, bean-based sides, and more.

Artichokes have an inherently meaty texture, which instantly lends a simple salad of leafy greens and vegetables more satiating heft. This meatiness complements the crispness of butter lettuce, the piquancy of red onions, and the heat of dressings featuring mustard and vinegar, making the most basic of salads taste extra satisfying. Combine your roasted artichoke with white beans or lima beans for a higher protein salad that's richer in fiber.

While you could strew chunks of canned artichokes directly over a dressed salad, roasting them first has several benefits. Firstly, the heat from the oven chars the edges of the vegetable, imbuing it with heaps of caramelized flavor. The baking process also removes any excess brine the artichokes have absorbed while in the can, which shrinks them in size and creates an inviting texture that's simultaneously crisp and succulent.