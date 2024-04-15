Cold Butter Is Key For A Thicker Chocolate Sauce

One of the best sauces to finish any dessert, chocolate sauce never disappoints — well, almost never. Whether it's a matter of using the wrong ingredients or employing the incorrect techniques, there are moments when a sauce can fall short. Unlike superior versions that boast just the right flavors and textures, less-than-impressive chocolate sauces tend to lack richness in both areas. The good news, however, is that transforming a thin and dull chocolate sauce into a wonderfully thick and deliciously velvety masterpiece is easy; all you need is a bit of cold butter.

Regardless of the recipe, butter is always a good idea. Able to improve and balance flavors, the ingredient goes a step further when it's whisked into chocolate sauce. The reason being that a pat of chilled butter can contribute a significant amount of body. Essentially, as it's whisked into a nearly finished chocolate sauce, a process similar to emulsification takes place and gives the sauce a more luscious, full-bodied consistency. But, this only works if the butter is relatively cold.

In comparison to room-temperature butter, chilled butter melts at a slower pace, which helps the chocolate sauce thicken without the risk of splitting due to a stark contrast in temperature. Likewise, cutting the butter into cubes (as opposed to stirring in a giant knob of butter) can also ensure that the fats evenly break down, resulting in a sauce that's equally as smooth as it is thick. What can we say? Butter is best.