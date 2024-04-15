The Coffee Flavored Cocktail White Russian Fans Need To Try

You don't have to be the Big Lebowski to enjoy a classic White Russian cocktail. This drink features vodka, Kahlúa, and cream poured over ice, and is like drinking a dessert coffee — it's sweet, creamy, and deeply satisfying. It can skew on the heavier side, so many enjoy sipping on it as an after-dinner indulgence. While it definitely ranks on the list of the absolute best coffee cocktails, if you are a White Russian fan with a flare for adventure, you may want to try a Dominicana beverage.

A Dominicana, which is served in a coupe, will give you similar White Russian vibes but instead of vodka, it uses rum along with an espresso coffee liquor and cream to create a cocktail that is sweeter on the tongue. The late Sasha Petraske, who owned the New York Milk & Honey bar, is credited with creating this sophisticated White Russian riff that caramel macchiato lovers will favor thanks to rum's vanilla and caramel notes. But the liquor swap is not the only change that makes this drink stand out.